Be graceful, magnanimous in victory, Okowa charges Obaseki

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has charged his counterpart in Edo, Governor Godwin Obaseki to be magnanimous and graceful in victory.

Okowa gave the charge when the newly re-elected Governor Obaseki, led a team on a thank-you visit to Okowa in Asaba.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the media unit of the Delta Government House, Okowa congratulated Obaseki for the victory recorded in the election.

Okowa expressed appreciation to God for the victory, saying that he was inspired to support Obaseki because of his humility and the fact that he was being oppressed.

“I want to congratulate you once again and I feel very excited that you won the election.

“I believe God did this in your life because you have proven to be a very humble man and people who boast too much don’t usually end well.

“I urge you to show lots of magnanimity and grace, but do not allow the lions and the tigers to torment the people again.

“May God give you the enabling grace to fulfil all your campaign promises.

ALSO READ: NEMA distributes relief materials to flood victims in Kebbi

“Your people are expecting a lot from you because of their huge support and I pray that God assists you with more funds to provide for the needs of the people.

“I thank all our party members and the Edo people for their resilience in ensuring your re-election.

“Now that we are all in the same political party, it makes it easier for us to relate with ourselves in this region,” he said.

Okowa also commended the Edo Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, for his loyalty and dedication, describing him as a “supportive, humble and reliable partner’’.

In his remarks, Obaseki said that his re-election will pave way for integration and consolidation in the South-South region.

The Edo Governor was accompanied by his wife, Betsy, Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and wife, members of the National Assembly from Edo and other top government functionaries.

He said the delegation was in Asaba to thank Okowa and the people of Delta for their support to his re-election.

Obaseki said that the support of Gov. Okowa and Deltans had rekindled the spirit of the old Bendel.

He added that his re-election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) would pave the way for regional cooperation and development with all the governors in the South-South belonging to one political party.

“Let me express my profound thanks and appreciation for receiving us. Our purpose of coming is to thank you for the support you gave to us in our re-election.

“The amount of sacrifice you made for us in terms of time and the emotional energy that you put in the election is worthy of appreciation.

“We know that part of your ancestry is Edo, but you went beyond that by adopting two local government areas and supported them to victory.

“We express our gratitude and let you know that by your action you have rekindled the spirit of Bendel.

“On behalf of all of us from Edo, we thank you and let you know that we appreciate all you have done for us and it is our prayer that God will do for you more than you have done for us,” Obaseki said

On Sept. 20, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, declared Obaseki winner of the Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State.

INEC’s Returning Officer for the election, Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh, declared Obaseki winner of the election after polling the highest number of votes as mandated by the law.

The results collated in 18 LGAs early Sunday, show that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won in 15 Local Government Areas of the state.

Obaseki, who is the PDP’s governorship candidate defeated his closest rival, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with a total of 307,955.

Ize-Iyamu, however, polled a total of 223,619.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE