The Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare has urged the 2022 Batch A Stream I to make the most out of the knowledge, experiences and skills acquired, in the course of their one-year Compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The Youth Minister said this Thursday, at Osogbo, Osun State capital, while interacting with some Corps members, who just had their Passing Out Parade (POP) and have been awarded Certificates of National Service, after successfully completing the one-year mandatory National Sevice.

Chief Sunday Dare, while congratulating the Corps Members, said “after service, apart from looking out for job, there is need to engage yourself in entrepreneurship, to make you employers of labour, instead of seeking for employment.

That is one of the reasons NYSC has mandatorily put in place Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), so make the most out of the Skills you have acquired from SAED, the knowledge and experiences should not be abandoned”.

He also urged the graduates, to “explore the National Youth Investment Fund (NYIF), set up by the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, to provide financial leverages in form of loans, for Nigerian youths that are interested in businesses, to foster self reliance, boost Small and Medium Enterprise development, which will in turn improve economic growth, job creation, income generation and ultimately increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the nation,” Chief Dare concluded.

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is one of the Agencies, under the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, having the Youth Minister as the overseer.

