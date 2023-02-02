Troops dislodged and rescued 30 kidnapped travellers on Thursday at Manini village along Kaduna-Birnin Gwari Road of Kaduna State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Acting Deputy Director, Public Relations, 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Lieutenant Colonel.

Musa Yahaya and made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday.

The statement noted, ” The troops escorting the Chief of Defence Training and Operations Maj. Gen SE Udonwa, on operational visits to Operation Whirl Punch Headquarters in Birnin Gwari, engaged the bandits and overpowered them, forcing the criminal element to withdraw in disarray.

The gallant troops rescued 30 kidnapped victims, recovered two motorcycles and immediately cleared the highway for free flow of vehicular traffic. The rescued victims were escorted to Udawa and Birnin Gwari to continue their journey.

The Chief of Defence Training and Operations, Maj Gen SE Udonwa, has commended the troops for their professionalism and resilience.