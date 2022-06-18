Be concerned about your children’s beliefs, realtor urges parents

The Group Chairman, Ojulowo Omoluabi Empire Holdings Limited, Victor Eniola Mark has urged parents to guard the beliefs and activities of their children so as to avoid another Owo killings in the future.

Mark noted that parents play key role in counseling their children especially during their early stage so as not hold on to certain beliefs that can be harmful to the society.

The real estate boss said this on Saturday during a visit by members of Police Public Relations Committee (PCRC) to his office in Abeokuta.

The PCRC members led by the Chairman, Mr Samson Popoola gave Mark a letter requesting him to become their patron in the state.

Mark who condemned the attack on the worshippers at Owo in Ondo State, however, stressed that the killers are enemies to the entire human race.

He also noted that there is need for the government and people to take action that would necessitate better security preparation.

He added: “Whatever their names are, the people who killed worshippers in Owo, Ondo state are not only our enemies as Yorubas but to the entire human race. The reason for this dastardly act remains unthinkable.

“Much as I do not want to think about them, we must take note of that action and it must necessitate better security preparation.

“For us we must, however, continue to guard what our children’s beliefs and what they like to do. As PCRC, we must intensify efforts in ensuring our children believe what is right along without any form of psychological noise.”

Mark also commended the PCRC for its resolution in making him a patron of the committee.

“So, on this note, I must appreciate your resolution to make me the patron of this noble committee and I pray that we shall all continue to grow from strength to strength.

“But we must all have it at the back of our minds that security is our collective business and with God we shall achieve not just a secured Ogun State but a secured Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in his remarks, the PCRC chairman said the committee collaborate with the police in ensuring a safe and secure society.

Popoola further said the committee also celebrate outstanding police officers so as to encourage others.

He added: “The thing is if you have done well, we’ll celebrate you, we also rely on people like you to assist us in some of our programmes, one thing that people know about Ogun State PCRC is that we are accountable and I that is why we have never failed.”