BBNaija All-Stars house mate, Tolanibaj and Ceec have settle dispute between themselves.

Tolanibaj apologised to Ceec in the house on Thursday morning while they were in the arena.

Recall that tensions flared as housemates Tolanibaj and Ceec engaged in a heated verbal altercation immediately after the live eviction show on Sunday.

The cause of the confrontation remains shrouded in ambiguity, but it appears to be centred around a romantic interest, presumably Neo Akpofure.

The dispute between Tolanibaj and Ceec quickly escalated, with Tolanibaj accusing Ceec, a 30-year-old lawyer, of repeatedly interrupting conversations and displaying a lack of proper social etiquette.

The verbal altercation took an ugly turn when Tolanibaj resorted to body-shaming Ceec, using derogatory language such as “dwarf” and making disparaging comments about her weight.

But on Thursday, Tolanibaj and Ceec were seeing each other while Tolanibaj asked Ceec to settle the dispute between them.

Tolanibaj said “I want us to talk and trash whatever it is and have a good vibe in the house.”

While Ceec on the other hand apologise for “using ashe words. I don’t think you are ugly, I don’t think you are fat.”

