Residents of Odigbo community in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State have expressed displeasure over alleged imposition and appointment of a non-indigene as the Caretaker Chairman of the newly created Odigbo Odigbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), threatening a showdown with the first lady, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu.

The residents who frowned over the development said the action of the first lady may snowball into a mayhem in the community, if the she insists on installing the councillor representing Ore ward, Nwamara Eucharia, as the new Caretaker Chairman.

According to them, Mrs. Akeredolu cannot impose a politician of Ibo extraction as Caretaker Chairman of Odigbo LCDA and vowed to resist appointment of Nwamara.

Speaking at the palace of Orunja of Odigbo kingdom, Oba Rufus Adegboyega Akinrinmade, Adebusoye 1, the residents described it as an aberration for their monarch to be taking directive from a non-indigenous persons appointed as Caretaker chairman of the council.

It was gathered that a former lawmaker from the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said the alleged plan to install a non-indigene as the chairman of the LCDA was to send indigene of the community to political oblivion.

He however said the leaders have been talking to relevant authorities and called for calm among the youths.

“We have this historic antecedent of ensuring peace in our domain. We have told our youths to be peaceful. We are doing many things to ensure peace. We are appealing to the First Lady that we love her and our neighbours. We are saying no to anything that will tamper with the peace of this locality.”

He said, “Our king cannot go to council to take orders from someone who is not from here. If we refuse to fight, our children will fight.

“Everybody must rise up to this. We are begging the wife of the Governor that if there is any pronouncement to that regard, we have no other way. Our youths are prepared. We are fighting for what is legitimate.”

A community leader, Femi Olafumiloye, said the action of the First Lady would disturb peace in the community.

“How can we start an LCDA with a total stranger as the first Caretaker Chairman. It is a passionate plea. She can rescind this decision. We cannot take it. Let our people be the chairman. How can an Ibo woman communicate to us.”





Oba Akinrinmade however, advised his subjects to allow peace to reign while he assured that the alleged plans will not be allowed to jeopardise the peace in the community.

He stated that Nwamara visited him two weeks ago and claimed she was in support of another person to emerge as Caretaker Chairman while she declined the offer.

When contacted, Nwamara said she had lived in Odigbo for over 38 years and has contributed to the development of the community.

“I am a politician. Everything in life is an opportunity. I did not know about any protest. I have lived in Odigbo for over 38 years. I have contributed and helped in community development. So this is just a rumour.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE