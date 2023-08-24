Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya, has reaffirmed his commitment to giving fellow reality star Cee C the sum of N120 million if she left Biggie’s house on the first day of the show.

Tribune Online reports that Kiddwaya offered to give CeeC the BBN All Stars season winner’s prize of N120 million if she had accepted his offer and taken a voluntary exit from the show on the day it premiered.

Kiddwaya, while speaking in an interview with former Level Up season housemate Christy O on the “Pulse One on One” podcast, said he was serious about his offer to CeeC.

According to him, his intention was to see how daring CeeC is as a person.

When asked if he was serious about the proposal to give CeeC the money, he said, “If she had walked out holding my hand back to the stage, I would have given her the money.

I wanted to see how daring she was. I would have given her the money and posted it.”

Watch the video:

