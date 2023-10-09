In the early hours of Monday, a fatal crash occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan highway in Ogun State, resulting in four fatalities.

The incident involved a luxury bus with registration number ACA533ZP and another vehicle without registration.

Tribune Online learned that the four deceased victims were all male adults.

According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), a total of 21 individuals were involved, consisting of 13 male adults and eight female adults.

Among them, three sustained injuries—a male and two females.

The FRSC spokesperson, Florence Okpe, attributed the crash to excessive speed, leading to a loss of control.

The injured victims were taken to Famobis Hospital for medical care, while the deceased were taken to the Idera mortuary.

The FRSC Sector Commander in Ogun, Anthony Uga, emphasised the importance of applying a common-sense speed limit, particularly during low visibility at night.

He extended condolences to the families of the victims and encouraged them to contact the FRSC for further information about the incident.

