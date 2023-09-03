The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday expressed “deep sadness” at the news of the fire disaster in Johannesburg.

The fire, which reportedly happened on Thursday, killed 74 people, including 12 children.

The overnight blaze ripped through a five-storey rundown building in the city centre occupied by homeless people and squatters. Dozens were injured.

The building was among many in the downtown area that have been abandoned and “hijacked” by criminal gangs who rent them out to families.

The fire was among the worst in South Africa’s history. President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited the site, described it as a “tragedy” and “a wake-up call”, according to media reports.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, at a news briefing at UN Headquarters in New York, said the secretary-general sent his condolences to the affected people.

“In this moment of great sadness and grief, he conveys his sincere condolences to the families of the victims and to the government and people of South Africa,” Dujarric said.

Guterres also wished a prompt recovery to the injured.

He added that the UN Country Team in South Africa was ready to work with the authorities to provide assistance to those affected by the fire and to prevent further incidents of this nature.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Gabon President under house arrest, son detained for treason

Gabon has restored internet access after a three-day nationwide shutdown. The shutdown was imposed by the government of President Ali Bongo Ondimba following the announcement by a group of army officers that they were scrapping the election results that had granted Bongo another term in office.….…

Designer of Nigeria’s flag, Pa Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (O.F.R) is dead

A nonagenarian who designed Nigeria’s flag, Pa. Michael Taiwo Akinkunmi (OFR), is dead. Pa. Akinkunmi, aged 86, died in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness..……

Despite serving APC administration, I’m still in PDP – Wike

Former Rivers State governor and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has asserted that he remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite serving in an All Progressives Congress (APC) administration....…

HPV Types 16, 18 cause 70 per cent cervical cancer in women — WHO

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), Human papillomavirus (HPV) types 16 and 18 cause at least 70 per cent of cervical cancers and pre-cancerous cervical lesions among women of childbearing age..……

FLICKERS: Obi, Atiku, Tinubu: Judgment day beckons

The Nigerian Presidential Election Petition Court has reserved its judgment. Apprehension and expectation are playing hide and seek in the air. Judgment Day is here. Theologians, writers and musicians have painted poignant colours of the judgment day….…

EDITORIAL: Ambrose Alli varsity’s magical graduates

THE Edo State government recently uncovered massive sleaze at the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma. As it found out, in the last two years, at least 30 students of the school took examinations and graduated from the university while living outside the shores of Nigeria..…