BBNaija winner, Laycon, explores Nigeria, excites fans on GOtv ‘Iconic Tour’

BBNaija: Lockdown Edition winner and latest GOtv Nigeria Ambassador, Laycon recently embarked on a five-city tour for the GOtv ‘Iconic’ campaign for the GOtvJolli offer.

He toured Abeokuta on 26 and 27 November, Uyo on December 3 and 4, Abuja on 10 and 11, Enugu on 12and 13 and finally, Lagos yesterday and will end today.

The tour kicked off with media rounds and town storms in the home of the Olumo Rock, Abeokuta where Laycon met up with his fans in various areas around the town, where he thanked the locals for their support during his time in the BBNaija house.

The icon was well received at a special meet and greet with fans and GOtv customers at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, where he talked about the GOtv Jolli offer and content line-up this festive season.

In Uyo, the people welcomed him to their beautiful city for the second leg of the GOtv Iconic tour. Interactive radio interviews, freestyle rap battles, fun dance competitions and presentation of gifts by elated icons were some of the fun activities experienced during the tour. Laycon visited the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, various media houses in Uyo where fans were also able to listen to him talk about his music and his recent partnership with GOtv.

He made a special appearance at the opening ceremony of the Christmas Village, which is the biggest trade centre for the city during the Christmas holiday season in Uyo. He spoke to the large cheering crowd which presented him with a welcome cake and a personalised artwork.

Between December 10 and 14, he took the city of Abuja and Enugu by storm. The city tour started in Abuja where he explored the Maraba and Nyanya axes. After the massive turnout during the town visit, fans and GOtv customers got to interact with the star at a meet and greet session where he talked about his motivations and his intention to influence others who share his passion for music.

The tour continued in the coal city state, Enugu, on 12 December with radio interviews and road shows at the bustling Abakpa Nike Market and Nowas, Trans Ekulu.The ambassador also made a courtesy visit to the office of the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuwanyi, who expressed his delight at having the winner of the BBNaija: Lockdown Edition in the state. Over the weekend, a session was also organised with the ecstatic people of Enugu at the Polo Park Mall.

The last stop on his exciting five-city GOtv Iconic tour is Lagos and is expected to be completed today.

