I can create content out of any situation — Kiekie

Oluwabukunmi Oyebisi Adeaga-Ilori, better known as Kiekie, is a woman of many parts. As a show host, skit maker, influencer and all-round entertainment personality, she carved a niche for herself with her unique and lively delivery off and on screen. She spoke to ROTIMI IGE recently about what makes her tick.

Background

I was born on the 20th of June, 1990 into a family of five. I’m the last child, so technically I have four parents. I completed my primary and secondary education in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Who is Kiekie?

Kiekie is a content creator, fashion stylist and a brand influencer. My background is Fashion Designing, with qualifications from London College of Fashion. I hold other certifications which include a BSc. in Mass Communications from Bowen University and MSc. in Internet and Digital Marketing from London School of Business and Finance.

Your fashion journey?

I established my clothing line, Accost Collections in 2009. I practised fashion designing for four years before I started developing my styling skills in 2015 and I have been privileged to work with a few celebrities like Simi and Yemi Alade as well as brands including Samsung, PWC and Dettol, to mention a few. The fashion outlet is located in Ikeja, Lagos State.

What was the defining moment for you in media?

My defining moment in media was when I joined Goldmyne TV in 2015 as a fashion producer and presenter. It was my first shot at a fashion critique show. That was when I had first-hand feedback and it was really encouraging. People saw my presentation skills on Style Street on ONTV’ as a new direction to fashion critique.

How did you start Kiekie TV?

I started with Celebrity and Style. It was an interview-based show that focused on celebrities and what they perceive their style to be. After that, I did Style Connect. This is more like a DIY for style.

Currently, I’m running three shows. One is the Fashion Shock Show, which is a comic fashion critique show that focuses on missed styling; the second is Style Review with Kiekie; this show focuses on style trends, red carpet reviews and celebrities’ looks and the third is a new show I launched this year called Kiekie Unscripted.

Did you see yourself becoming a huge star?

To be honest, I’ll be making a cheap brag if I say I saw the huge acceptance coming. Looking back right now, I’m super grateful to God and everyone keeping up with the Kiekie TV brand.

You are noted for your striking personality and playful way of interacting on your social media. Would you say there is any difference between Kiekie online and Kiekie offline?

Kiekie is the same online and offline o! My energy is always high and people who are very close to me can testify to that. You will hardly see me moody. I try as much as possible not to wear my challenges on my sleeves because problem no dey finish o! Just enjoy life abeg!

How did you move from creating content to becoming a brand influencer?

It started with my mode of delivery, which is the infusion of comedy. Along the line, my content continually gained more acceptance and went viral on social media, then the big brands started calling. Today, I’ve worked with the likes of MTN, Tecno, Cadbury, L’Oreal, Smoov and Peak.

You criticise celebrities too during your shock show. Has any of them come for you?

The best and most hilarious response was from Toyin Abraham. She commented making fun of the situation and followed me immediately, after which we both had a good laugh about it. On the contrary, people drop negative comments on my page and I always ignore.

Do you have any regrets?

Zero regrets, actually. Before I give any critique, I have multiple looks and ask questions. Also, there are lines I don’t cross, such as body shaming.

Do you think Nigerian fashion industry will be able to compete globally?

The future of fashion for Nigeria is global. Our industry is in a place where we are receiving loads of international recognition. Our prints are gaining attention abroad and now is the moment to put in more work in order to carve that global niche for ourselves.

What inspires your fashion style?

My mind is quite vast actually. Most importantly, I’m inspired by colours and mood because that’s what influences my vibe and directions to creative art.

