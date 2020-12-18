LiveSpot360 suspends X-Clusive Burna Boy and Wizkid concerts, cites COVID-19 concerns

Livespot X, the entertainment extension of the creative collective, Livespot360, has announced the suspension of its hugely-anticipated two-day concert experience, Livespot X-Clusive, citing COVID-19 concerns. The events, initially slated for December 19 and 20, have been postponed.

Nigeria briefly saw a drop in COVID-19 cases in recent months, with businesses subsequently ordered to open, curfews suspended and movements unrestricted. However, in recent weeks, the country has experienced increased COVID-19 cases.

Although the company had initially secured approval from the Lagos State Safety Commission for both events, Dare Art Alade, Chief Creative Director, LiveSpot360 said, “Within the last few days, we have observed an aggressive increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, and we are strongly convinced that it is in our collective interest that we postpone the Livespot X-Clusive Concert Xperience slated for the 19th and 20th of December, 2020.”

“We know how much the fans needed to let their hair down especially after a tough year, which makes this decision more difficult. Regardless of our thorough health and safety protocol which we had put in place, we know that this is the right thing to do at this critical time in our fight against the virus. Ensuring the safety of our fans remains a priority,” he explained, mentioning that new dates will be communicated soon.

Livespot X-Clusive was borne out of a desire to celebrate the best of Nigerian music and stage an exciting end to the year for Nigerians with Wizkid and Burna Boy, billed to perform as headline acts, among other A-list artists such as Yemi Alade, Simi, and Chief Creative Director, LiveSpot360, Dare Art Alade.

Livespot X-Clusive is a brainchild of Livespot360, which is a 360º creative collective of the digital era, unified by a passion for developing disruptive ideas. Combining digital marketing, experiential marketing, advertising, education and entertainment for the Nigerian audience, Livespot constantly pushes the quality and performance bar higher.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…LiveSpot360 suspends X-Clusive LiveSpot360 suspends X-Clusive

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..LiveSpot360 suspends X-Clusive LiveSpot360 suspends X-Clusive

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE