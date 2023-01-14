Amend TETFund law, fund private university’s research for national development – Ex-LASU VC, Fagbohun

The former Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has called for the amendment of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) law in order to permit private institutions from accessing the funds for research and development of the nation.

Professor Fagbohun made the call while delivering his lecture at the 12th Convocation of the Fountain University, Osogbo on Friday.

The 8th Vice-Chancellor of LASU who delivered a lecture on “The Nigerian University System: Between Public Hopes and Individual Expectations for the 21st Century” said Tetfund law should be amended to authorize private university lecturers to access the fund for their research.

According to him, research from both private and public universities should be funded because the university is the engine room of national development while research is recognized as a critical component for national development.

In his words, “I only think it is time to amend the Tetfund law so that the capacity development of those who are working in that environment, funding research of those who are working in that environment should also be taken by the state government.

“The reason is simple, academics are mobile, the men in Fountain today might move to LASU tomorrow, so it’s large development. If we don’t recognise the fact that the university is the engine room of national development and we recognise that research is a critical component for national development, then wherever that lecturer maybe, develop his capacity, allow and find his research so that at the end of the day he can also add value to national development.”

While speaking about the ongoing upgrading of some Polytechnics and College of Education to University standard, Prof Fagbohun said the government has lost focus on the purpose of the initial reason for the establishment of those institutions.