BBN Laycon partners with OPPO, kicks off with launch of A93 smartphone

The acclaimed partnership between the season five winner of the Big Brother Nigeria reality show, Olamilekan Agbelesebioba popularly known as Laycon and OPPO Mobile, a leading global smart device brand, kicked off on Friday morning with the launch of the latest OPPO A93 smartphone in Nigeria.

The newly launched phone which was unveiled by Laycon and trended with the hashtag #OPPOA93LaunchxLaycon on social media is acclaimed to introduce trendy technology that stylishly stands out with an ultra-sleek smartphone body and has functions that make life more efficient,

Laycon in unveiling the OPPO A93; the latest generation of OPPO A Series, said the new smartphone is fashioned to allow users enjoy the beauty of technology and also enjoy your life effortlessly with premium features that include a 6.43 Inch dual punch-hole super Amoled screen, 108MP ultra-clear image, in-display fingerprint, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 6 AI portrait cameras, 4K video shooting with video stabilisation, 4000 mah battery + 18w fast charge which runs on colours 7.2 based on the recent Android 10.

Also speaking, the Marketing Manager, OPPO Nigeria, Nengi Akinola, said, “A-Series has been designed so that the trendsetting generation can attain a quality smartphone that suits both their life and personal style, and with a sleek design that you won’t be afraid to flaunt outdoors. It is designed based on research on local consumers, OPPO A93 ticks off all the right boxes for a phone that boasts AI cameras to deliver breathtaking portrait photos and advanced charging technology to ensure that your phone won’t hold your lifestyle back. OPPO A93 meets the high expectations and the values that our ambitious users hold dearly in both form and style.”

According to her, the new phone also has an updated design with a premium feel that’s soft to the touch and easy on the eyes as well as fingerprint resistant due to popular demand, adding that “under the hood, OPPO A93 packs a camera powerhouse that’s designed to give you the skills to take pictures like a professional; you can post photos of yourself to show the best you with easy-to-use portrait photography and video stabilisation features.

She added that OPPO A93 introduces ways to optimise the phone’s battery life during the day or at night. “It uses AI Learning through machine learning to learn the user’s sleep habits and charge the phone exactly to 100 per cent the moment they wake up from their slumber,” she said.

The OPPO A93 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which can be expanded to support up to 512GB through a 3-Card Slot is now available across the 36 states in Nigeria at N125, 000