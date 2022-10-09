NAWOJ chairperson appointed as General Manager of Inspiration FM Ibadan

As part of ongoing efforts to restructure Inspiration FM, the Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in Oyo State has taken over the mantle of leadership of the station after the former General Manager, Tony Awobode, popularly known as Don Tee, bowed out of the organisation.

Ajibola was a pioneer staff of Inspiration FM from Lagos before she was transferred to Ibadan years after as the South-West correspondent.

She rose to the position of the Head of the News Department before she left for Jamz FM, where she served meritoriously as Head of News before she returned to Inspiration FM recently as Head of News in September before her recent elevation as the station’s head due to her commitment.

Ajibola, known for her humanitarian service to humanity as Chairperson of NAWOJ in Oyo State has been collaborating with various women organisations including government agencies, to nip in the bud, all forms of gender and sexual-based violence, trafficking in persons and abuse against children.

As Chairperson of Women Journalists, she had ensured that both public and private schools in the state benefited from her laudable project; zebra crossing for schools.

Meanwhile, the National Secretariat of NAWOJ has sent a congratulatory message to Ajibola to felicitate her on her new appointment.

NAWOJ in a statement signed by its national secretary, Helen Udofia, said “NAWOJ heartily rejoices with the chairperson of Oyo State NAWOJ, Jadesola Ajibola, on her appointment as General Manager of Inspiration 100.5FM, Ibadan.

“Hard work truly pays. We wish her Divine wisdom and grace to record remarkable achievements in her new assignment. Congratulations!” the statement read.

Also, the executives and members of Oyo NAWOJ in a congratulatory message to Comrade Jadesola Ajibola, expressed appreciation to the appreciate board and management of Inspiration FM, for choosing a woman to head the organisation.

“Women journalists in Oyo State wish to thank and appreciate, Dr Erastus Akingbola, for finding a woman worthy to be at the helms of affairs in your organisation, while charging other organisations to emulate this step taken by the board and management of Inspiration FM, we assure you that she would replicate her excellent performance in your organisation and would even do more.

“Comrade Jadesola Ajibola in her service to humanity and God truly deserve this and we wish her success in this new responsibility. To us, she is a committed leader, a good team player, passionate about her work and committed to development in all areas,” Oyo NAWOJ stated in a release signed by its secretary, Comrade Stella Oyebanji.

