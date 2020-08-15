Bayelsa: Tribunal dismisses third petition against Governor Diri’s election

The Bayelsa State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Saturday dismissed another petition filed against the declaration of Douye Diri as governor of Bayelsa State.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Vijay Opuama of the Liberation Movement and held that the petition lacked merit.

The tribunal in the judgment read by its chairman, Justice Muhammad Sirajo, held that there is no inconsistency in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate of the fourth respondent, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjapko and his university degree certificate.

It held that the petitioner failed to prove the allegation of certificate forgery against Ewhhrudjakpo, nothing that the petitioner failed to call the person whose certificate he alleged the fourth respondent presented.

It also held that both the governor and his deputy, Ewhrudjakpo were qualified to contest the November 16, 2019 governorship election in the state, adding that contrary to claim of the petitioner, they did not have to resign their position as senators before contesting for the election.

The tribunal further held that both the governor and the deputy governor scored the majority of valid votes in the election.

“The petition is dismissed for lacking in merit,” Justice Sirajo declared.

Tribune Online reports that the tribunal earlier dismissed two petitions against Governor Diri’s election as the state governor.

