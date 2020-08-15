A former deputy speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly and high chief of the ancient town of Offa, Hon. Ayodele Shittu has died at the age of 72.

Hon. Shittu, who reportedly died Saturday morning was an Awoist, a member of the first Kwara State House of Assembly representing Offa constituency 1979-1983. He was re-elected for a second term and Deputy Speaker of the House in 1983.

Until his death, he was also a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state and the chairman of the state-owned International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College (IVTEC), Ajase Ipo.

In a condolence message by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq on Saturday, the governor described as painful and shocking the death of Hon. Ayodele Shittu, praying the Almighty God to comfort the family and grant the departed statesman Al-Jannah Firdaus.

“The governor received the news of this death with a rude shock. It is a very painful development and a sad loss to the state because the former Deputy Speaker was not just a respected APC leader with widespread goodwill across political divides but he was also a prominent community figure in Offa and the state,” according to a statement by the governor’s spokesman, Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The governor commiserates with the entire Offa community, especially the family of the late politician. He expresses his deep concern over this loss and prays that Almighty God comforts the family and repose the soul of Hon. Ayodele Shittu.”

Hon. Ayodele Shittu was the chairman of the HMA pharmaceutical company. He was a registered pharmacist with the Pharmacist Council of Nigeria since 1971. He worked with Pfizer Products as a Medical Representative and later as the Area Manager (North) in charge of the Salesforce between 1972 and 1975.

He was the chairman/Chief Executive of Dele Chemist, a leading Pharmaceutical distribution and Retail outfit. He was the Executive Chairman of Ayo-Ayodele Pharmaceutical Chemists Nigeria Limited, a leading manufacturer of Medical and Surgical Cotton Wool from 1994 till date.

He was a student union leader, Assistant General Secretary, National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) 1969 to 1970. A member of the first Kwara State House of Assembly representing Offa constituency 1979-1983, he was re-elected for a second term and Deputy Speaker of the House in 1983.

