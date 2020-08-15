Family to hold 8th day fidau for Buruji Kashamu on Sunday

The eighth-day fidau prayer for Senator Buruji Kashamu, who died last Saturday and was buried the following day, holds on Sunday.

A statement signed by his daughter, Mrs Sherifat Kashamu-Ademakinwa, on behalf of the family, said the fidau would be strictly for close family members.

The statement reads in part, “The eighth-day fidau, scheduled for Sunday, 16th August 2020, is strictly for family members and a few invited guests – in line with the regulations of the Ogun State Government and Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

“We wish to implore the general public and all those who would have loved to be physically present to pay their last respect to our late husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle to please watch the virtual live streaming of the event on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Zoom.

We would appreciate it if the family’s wishes can be respected during these trying times.”

Kashamu, who represented Ogun East district in the 8th Senate, was a notable politician, businessman and philanthropist.

