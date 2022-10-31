Lagos Assembly Committee on health begins inspection of primary health facilities

Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health, on Monday, began the inspection of 50 healthcare facilities across the 20 local government areas and 37 LCDAs in the state.

The inspection, according to the chairman of the committee, Hon. Hakeem Shokunle is aimed at strengthening the capacity and identifying challenges hindering quality healthcare delivery with a view to providing solutions at the local level.

Speaking during the committee’s visit to Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. Shokunle disclosed that his committee is to ensure that all the primary health facilities are in good condition and are adequately equipped to provide quality healthcare to the people of the State.

He said, “The committee on health under the Lagos State House of Assembly (LSHA) is embarking on a tour of the 50 primary healthcare centres across the local government areas and LCDAs in the state to assess the condition of the facilities and their challenges and give feedback to the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa with a view to strategizing on ways to improving on the quality of service delivered to the people at the grassroots.”

The lawmaker commended members of staff of the health services department while also encouraging them to maintain international best practices.

He also commended the Executive Chairman of the council, Hon. Dr Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira for prioritising the health of the community and his huge investment in the health sector in the district.

In his remark, Hon Apatira who was represented by the vice Chairman of the council, Hon. Yetunde Jimba in her remarks reassured the committee of his administration’s commitment to improving the quality and standard of service delivery.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Professor Agbaje, UI Ex-Deputy VC, Regains Freedom

FORMER Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Ibadan, Professor Adigun Agbaje, who was kidnapped along the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway has been released…

Twitter May Charge $20 Per Month For Verification

Twitter’s new “Chief Twit” Elon Musk is reportedly considering making verification a Twitter Blue feature, while simultaneously quadrupling the subscription service’s cost. This would essentially mean charging users a monthly $20 fee to keep their blue tick verification badge…

America’s Evacuation Of Abuja

Ancient Greek and Roman authors wrote about a lost city called Helike (Helice) which suffered utter destruction in 373 BC. I remembered reading about this capital city when the American government evacuated its officials from Abuja…