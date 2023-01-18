Bayelsa gov vows to depose traditional rulers involved in partisan politics

Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri, has vowed to depose any traditional ruler in the state who allows politicians to intimidate voters during the forthcoming general election.

Diri said this in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Monday, during the flag-off of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign for Bayelsa Central senatorial district.

He said that the government will trace any community that engages in such act.

The state governor urged the people of the state to support all the PDP candidates during the election to pave the way for the party to reverse economic woes perpetrated in the country.

He assured the people that the presidential candidate of PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has what it takes to reposition the country.

“As for traditional rulers, anyone who allows politicians to deprive other people from exercising their civic rights would be dealt with.

“I urge you to give your mandate to the PDP for more dividends of democracy,” he said.

Also speaking, the PDP state chairman, Mr. Solomon Agwanana, said the strength of PDP is in the hands of every Bayelsans who support the achievements of Governor Diri.

He urged the party supporters not to give opposition parties the chance to win election in the state.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE