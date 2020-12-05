Bayelsa, Cross River States’ senatorial by-elections results trickle in

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has started uploading polling units results in the just concluded senatorial bye-elections in Bayelsa and Cross River States.
While the election held only in Cross River North Senatorial District, Bayelsa State had the election in the West and Central Senatorial Districts.
As at 5.30pm, in Cross River North Senatorial District with 565 polling units, INEC has released results from 27 units.
In Bayelsa West, the umpire, within the same time frame, had released results from four polling units out of a total of 396 units in the district.
For Bayelsa Central, the umpire had uploaded results from 38 voting points out of the 788 polling units in the district.
Details of the results posted on the INEC portal follow shortly.
