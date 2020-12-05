Bayelsa bye-election: Diri confident of PDP victory

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has expressed confidence in the ability of the two candidates of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the Saturday Bayelsa West and Central bye-elections to win the polls and make impacts when they resumed in the Senate.

Diri, who spoke to newsmen shortly after voting at his polling unit 4, ward 6 in his community, Sampou, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area, described the PDP candidate and former governor in the West Senatorial District, Chief Seriake Dickson and that of the Central Senatorial District, Moses Cleopas, a former PDP state chairman, as incomparable to any other party’s candidate in the bye-election.

According to him, the upper house of the National Assembly is not a place for jokers but people with integrity and understanding who would bring acumen to the Senate and make the state proud.

“Being a former member of the National Assembly, I know it takes a great pedigree to belong there. So I know that the candidates of our great party, the PDP, are eminently qualified to be there”, the governor said.

Diri commended the peaceful nature of the bye-elections and expressed optimism that his party’s candidates would emerge victorious at the conclusion of the exercise.

