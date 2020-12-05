Bayelsa senatorial bye-election: PDP leads in Yenagoa Ward Biseni 1

The results of the senatorial bye-election in Ward RA/ Biseni 1 of the Yenagoa Local Government Area in the Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, show that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leads its close rival, the All Progressive Congress, APC, by a wide margin.

According to the results uploaded on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), portal, in the PU001, while the PDP garnered 93 votes, APC scored 36 votes.

In PU 002 of the same ward, PDP scored 117 votes as against APC’s 48 votes. PU003 shows that while PDP had 124 votes, APC garnered 86 votes.

Results from PU 004 put PDP at 181 and APC at 72; PU005: PDP 158, APC: 47. The pattern continued in PU 006, where PDP recorded 105 votes as against APC’s 47 votes. The last PU, 007 showed PDP with 117 votes and APC 57 votes.

Biseni 1 was the only ward with complete result in Yenagoa Local Government Area as at 6.24 p.m.

