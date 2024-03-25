As hardship keeps biting harder, some students sitting for the 2023–2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examination in Bauchi state have commended Senator Shehu Buba Umar, representing Bauchi South at the Senate, for paying their registration fees.

Some of the students who spoke with newsmen in Bauchi on Monday said that the gesture had relieved their parents of the burden of paying for their JAMB examination as they kept struggling to put food on their tables.

Jabir Khalid, one of the beneficiaries who admitted that his parents couldn’t pay for his JAMB registration because they had no money, extended his gratitude to the senator, adding that Buba also organised JAMB lessons for them so as to pass the examination.

“Senator Buba came to my rescue and paid for me and many more students. I’m writing my exam on April 19, 2024,” he said.

Similarly, another beneficiary, Khadija Hassan, who was elated by the gesture, said her parents tried and paid for the first JAMB examination she wrote but couldn’t raise the money for this second one.

“I am privileged to be among the beneficiaries, even though my parents are doing their best to see that I further my education because they paid for the first one, but the second wasn’t possible.

“I was taken by surprise as I was given free form, and my JAMB examination is on the 19th of April, and I want to call on the senator’s supporters to keep giving him good advice to continue with his good deeds,” she said.

Also, Abubakar Ibrahim said that the senator had supported them by paying for their JAMB examination in this difficult time when things were hard, especially for the poor masses.

He said, “Some politicians don’t care about people’s education, not minding if you can afford to go to school or not.

“However, Sen. Buba has shown us that he cares about our education to the extent of paying for our jamb examination fee, and I am among the lucky beneficiaries.

“I also wrote the JAMB mock examination, which I passed. The main examination will be held on the 19th of April, and everybody is expected to go to the jamb office on the 12th to know their examination centre,” he explained.

Also speaking, Mr Mohammed Dahiru, the programme supervisor, said that the Senator had paid for the JAMB examination of not less than 350 selected science students in his constituency.

According to him, all the successful beneficiaries would also be sponsored by the senator at any university of their choice within the country, urging them to be more serious and read well in order to triumph.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE