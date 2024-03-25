The national convention of the Labour Party (LP) planned to hold at the International Conference Centre (ICC) in Umuahia, in Abia state has been moved to Anambra state.

Tribune Online gathered that the change of venue took some members of the party by surprise as they had booked and paid for hotel accommodations.

According to a letter dated, March 20, signed by the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure and the party’s national secretary, Alhaji Umar Farouk, stated that the new venue of the congress would be Grand Masons Hotel, Nnewi, Anambra state.

The statement noted that the venue change was due to the earlier venue’s unavailability for the congress on the scheduled date.

The statement, acknowledging potential inconveniences, urged members to attend and monitor the congress.

The national convention will take place on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at 10:00 am.