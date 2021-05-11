Ramadan: Tambuwal prays for PMB, sues for peace, security

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has appealed to the Ulama in the state and across the country to sustain the tempo of the prayers that they have been offering for the peace and progress of the country.

Recognising the uncommon efforts the Ulama has been making in ensuring that peace reigns in the country, in the face of unbridled banditry and sundry security breaches, the governor told the Islamic scholars that they should also not give up in praying for President Muhammadu Buhari.

A statement signed by the special adviser on media and publicity to the governor, Muhammad Bello, said the governor made the calls when he hosted the Ulama to iftar (Ramadan breakfast) on the 28th day of the Holy Month of Islam at the Presidential Lodge of Government House, Sokoto, on Monday.

“God knows that both in private and in public we have Mr President’s safety and well-being at heart. We will continue to pray for his good health so that his wisdom and ability to pilot the affairs of state will not wither or flounder,” the governor stated.

“The efforts that you have been making in spearheading prayers for peaceful coexistence and harmony is not lost on the government and many in the society.

“You’ve been doing well in sermonising and sensitising the people of the state on the prerogative of peace and security.

“You have also been assisting the state government in prosecuting its policies and programmes,” he said.

Remphasising the need not to jettison prayers for unity, peace and prosperity of the country, Governor Tambuwal urged the Ulama not to relent.

“We all are aware of what is happening in the country. In the situation that we have found ourselves in, prayers are key.

“The country is at the crossroads of insecurity and economic distress. We need prayers for things to return to harmonious normal.

“Nothing will alleviate our collective problems except prayers,” he added as he expressed gratitude to all of the Islamic scholars for their efforts in praying for peace and stability in the state and beyond.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ramadan: Tambuwal prays for PMB, sues for peace, security

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state… Ramadan: Tambuwal prays for PMB, sues for peace, security