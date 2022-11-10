Bauchi Police arrest suspected kidnapper over killing of 5-year-old boy, others

A 25-year-old man, Anas Auwal, has been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command has arrested for allegedly kidnapping and gruesomely killing a five-year-old boy, Abba Yahuza, of the same address with him.

Both Anas Auwal and Abba Yahuza are from Tsangaya village via Ningi local government area of Bauchi State.

A statement from the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that preliminary investigations revealed that on October 11, 2022, at about 1400hrs, the suspect lured the victim into his room with sweets and later, called the victim’s father by phone and threatened him to bring the sum of N5,000,000.00 as ransom but the father told him that he couldn’t raise the demanded amount.

According to the PPRO, the suspect later came to realise that the victim knew him and that his identity would be revealed if he released him, consequently, the suspect decided to hack the victim to death in his room.

He then waited until nighttime, bundled the victim in a sack and buried the body in a shallow grave.

The suspect confessed to the crime just as the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Mamman Sanda, directed that the suspect be charged to court for prosecution.

Similarly, the Police Spokesman said that two suspects were also arrested for allegedly kidnapping one Samaila Gidado, a resident of Gayar Mukal, Duguri District, of Alkaleri LGA of Bauchi state and collecting N3.1 million ransom.

He said that the suspects were arrested after they were shot during a gun battle with the Police in their hideout, while others escaped with gunshot wounds.





According to Ahmed Wakil: “On October 25, 2022, at about 2.30am, Abubakar Yakubu (20) aka Dogo and Abdullahi Adamu (40), all males of Quanpan, LGA, Plateau State, criminally conspired with others, now at large, while armed with AK-47 rifles and other dangerous weapons stormed the house of Samaila Gidado, male, of Gayar mukal Duguri district Alkaleri LGA Bauchi State.

“They kidnapped him to an unknown destination and demanded and collected the sum of N3,190,000, as ransom before he was released.

“During the investigation, the team of detectives was assigned to trace and arrest the suspects. In the process of the investigation, a piece of information was received from a reliable source that they were seen in a bush.”

He concluded that, “a tactical team was quickly drafted and cordoned the area and engaged them in a gun duel. As a result of our superior firepower, two of the suspects got injured and were successfully arrested while others escaped with gun injuries; all efforts have been put in place to arrest the remaining gang members.”