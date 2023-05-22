The lead Counsel of the legal team of reelected Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chris Uche SAN has described the petition filled before the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Bauchi by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its gubernatorial candidate in the last election, Amb Saddique Baba Abubakar as lacking in merits.

He therefore said that the Legal Team will urge the Tribunal to dismis the petition forthwith.

Chris Uche SAN made the assertion while speaking with Journalists shortly after the pre-hearing session of the Tribunal held on Monday in Bauchi at the High Court complex.

He said that the PDP will present all the relevant documents in order to demand for dismissal of the APC’s petition expressing confidence in winning the case at tribunal.

According to him, “We are happy that the pre-hearing session has started on this election matters and one beautiful thing about the election in Bauchi state is that this is the election that was well conducted.”

He added that, “This is an election that everything speaks for itself, so we are going to file a motion to urge the Tribunal to dismiss APC’s petition.”

Chris Uche also said that, “So we are coming back to the Tribunal on the 31st of May for continuation and conclusion of the pre-hearing and go into the main business of the matters.”

He said that the petitioners said that they will need 4 weeks but we took 10 days to defend our case.”