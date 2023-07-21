The Bauchi State Government, through the Local Government Service Commission, has taken a decisive step in sacking six traditional rulers from Bauchi and Katagum Emirate Councils.

The sack comes as a result of their involvement in partisan politics and other forms of misconduct.

The Acting Permanent Secretary Nasiru Ibrahim, on behalf of the Chairman of the Commission, released a statement announcing the sack of the monarchs.

The statement, made available to newsmen in Bauchi, outlines the reasons for their removal from their positions of authority.

The actions cited in the statement include participation in partisan politics, illegal encroachment into forest reserves, unauthorised felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds, and insubordination, all of which contravene the public service rules.

The affected traditional rulers from the Katagum Emirate Councils are Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo; Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar, District Head of Azare; Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya; and Umar Bani, Village Head of Tarmasawa.

“The Local Government Service Commission has approved the dismissal of six traditional rulers in Bauchi and Katagum emirate.

This followed their involvement in partisan politics, misconduct, illegal forest reserve encroachment and felling of trees, misappropriation of public funds and insubordination which is contrary to the public service rules.

“Those affected according to the statement include, Alhaji Aminu Muhammad Malami, District Head of Udubo, Alhaji Bashir Kabir Umar District Head of Azare, Umar Omar, Village Head of Gadiya, and Umar Bani Village Head of Tarmasawa all in Katagum emirate council.

“While those dismissed from Bauchi emirate council are Bello Suleman, Village head of Beni and Alhaji Yusuf Aliyu Badara, Village Head of Badara.”

