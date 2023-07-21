The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed its plan to review its result management system in response to widespread complaints from Nigerians about the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The commission acknowledged that its result management system had been a subject of litigation, prompting the need for a comprehensive assessment to identify areas of improvement.

During a post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers in Abuja on Friday, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, emphasised the significance of assessing both strengths and weaknesses in the result management system to pave the way for necessary reforms.

The commission aims to address the concerns raised by Nigerians and instil greater confidence in the electoral process.

Yakubu highlighted the importance of candid discussions and learning from practical experiences during the 2023 General Election.

The collation and returning officers were invited to share their perspectives on various aspects of the election process, including recruitment, training, and deployment procedures, logistics for movement to and from their assigned locations, the integrity of collation and declaration procedures, the role of technology in result management, security measures for officers and collation centres, and the conduct of party agents, election observers, and security personnel during collation.

While some issues are currently under litigation and subject to legal considerations, the commission seeks to gather valuable insights from the officers’ experiences to inform future reforms.

The review aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and the overall integrity of the electoral process, ultimately ensuring that future elections are conducted with fairness and accuracy.

As the INEC begins its result management system review, Nigerians and stakeholders are keenly observing the outcomes and potential reforms that could strengthen the electoral process and restore public trust in the democratic system.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I study 10 hours, sleep 5 hours daily — Imo first-class graduate with perfect 5.0 GPA, Igboanugo

Igboanugo Annastatia, who graduated with first-class honours, in this interview, reminisced about memorable moments that…

PHOTOS: How Aquatech College was demolished ‘with students on site’

It was a traumatic experience for students of Aquatech College of Agriculture and Technology on Thursday, as…

OFFCUT: You are only seeking relevance, ministerial position — Netizens slam Fayose’s support for Tinubu

Nigerians have slammed Former Governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose over his sudden support for President Bola Tinubu, saying he only…

VIDEO: My father deflowered me at 10, made love to me thrice weekly, Lady opens up

A young Nigerian Lady identified as Precious has revealed the horrifying ordeal of how she has been sexually abused by…

Ronaldo beats Messi to become world’s highest-paid athlete

For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes, earning…

The anarchy in the South-East

THE ongoing horror in the South-East being perpetrated by suspected members of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of…