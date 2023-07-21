The All Progressive Congress (APC), in Nasarawa State has congratulated Hon Ibrahim Balarabe Abdulahi, on his emergence as the new speaker of the 7th House of assembly in the state.

A statement signed by the state Publicity Secretary of the party, Douglas Otaru and made available to Tribune Online in Lafia on Friday said the successful election and subsequent swearing in of Abdulahi was victory for the people of Nasarawa State.

The APC noted that the party in the state congratulated the entire members of the 7th Assembly for the successful and harmonious resolution which has resulted in the eventual inauguration Of Hon Abdulahi as the Speaker of the Assembly.

The statement said the step was belated but necessary, noting that some stakeholders who do not want anything good for the state took advantage of the crisis to cause confusion; however, congratulated hon Ogazi and other members of his faction for their show of patriotism.

“May we use this medium to, on behalf of the Executive and members of the APC, to congratulate the entire members of the 7th Assembly for the successful and harmonious resolution which has resulted to the eventual inauguration Of Hon Balarabe Abdullahi Ibrahim as the Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly.

“Some people who take advantage of any crisis for their personal interest had been the ones who instigated the prolonged circle of the impasse.The Nasarawa State APC commend Hon Ogazi and other factional members for their show of patriotism”; the statement noted.

The party however, said it look forward to a more robust and impactful legislative tenure in office, urging them to continue to support the programs and policies of the Gov Abdullahi A sule’s administration for a more viral and egalitarian society.

Recall that crisis broke out on June 6, 2023 after two Speakers, Hon. Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi and Hon. Daniel Ogazi emerged during the election of a Speaker for the 7th assembly, and since then, members of the assembly had been divided into two different groups with both Balarabe and Ogazi leading each of the two groups as speakers.

While Governor Abdulahi Sule and the APC recognised the Balarabe-led faction, the Ogazi-led faction was seen as not being loyal to the party.

But with the stepping down of Ogazi and re-inauguration of the 7th assembly, the over six weeks Nasarawa assembly leadership crisis has been put to rest.

