In a bid to stem the rising rate of fire incidences at the grassroots, Bauchi State Government has procured 4 brand new firefighting trucks for the State Fire service.

The boost for the state Fire Service with the State-of-Art firefighting equipment is for effective and efficient fire and rescue services.

At the inspection of the equipment held today Tuesday at the headquarters of the State Fire Service, the Commissioner, Ministry of Works and Transport, Alh. Ibrahim Gambo Galadima said that the visit was aimed to ascertain the condition of the trucks.

He reiterated the determination of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad Administration to ensure safety of lives and properties to the advantage of the well-being of its citizens.

He noted that, Government has procured 4 Brand new firefighting trucks and refurbished Four others aimed at addressing the challenges of the absence of logistical support for firefighting officers at the Local Government Councils.

Ibrahim Gambo Galadima stated that Governor Bala Muhammad has granted approval for the allocation of the new Trucks to Ningi, Alkaleri, Bauchi and Zaki fire sub- stations and the refurbished ones to Toro, Dass, Darazo and Misau fire sub- stations.

Earlier in his remarks, the Director, Bauchi State Fire Service Engr. Bala Abubakar Garba commended the Commissioner for the unscheduled visit and the Government for empowering the state fire service.

The Director used the medium to caution people in dealing with hazardous materials that could lead to fire outbreaks, putting unnecessary pressure on fire service operations in the State.

The Commissioner was accompanied by the permanent secretary of the ministry Alh. AbubakarUsmanMisau and the Director Finance and Account Alh. HaladuAkuyam as contained in a statement by Muhammad SaniYunusa

Information Officer.

