Bauchi govt launches free medical outreach for poor patients in the state

Bauchi State Government has launched free medical outreach that will cater for the poorest of the poor across the 20 local governments in the state targeting 200 patients in the first instance.

This is in a move to support the poor who are suffering from various medical ailments but finding it difficult to go to the hospital to access treatment due to the fact they cannot afford to.

The State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir is therefore collaborating with the state Ministry of Health to conduct the free medical support program in all the 20 local governments of the state.

Speaking during the launch of the program in Zaki local government, Bala Abdulkadir Muhammad said that the program was introduced to support low-income patients and treat different diseases.

The governor thanked the Doctors who took responsibility for the work and called on the community to cooperate in receiving aid in their areas.

According to him, “On behalf of myself and the government of Bauchi state, I am launching this bill of Albarka to provide free treatment to the people and I am calling on the community to cooperate in receiving the support.”

The Program Officer of the outreach, Dr Umar Abdullahi said that the contribution of Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir in the field of health is something that cannot be imitated because he has done it for all to see.

He explained that there is the improvement of 126 health facilities including many primary health centres and 12 major hospitals, in addition to the collaboration between the government and international medical organizations to eradicate polio, which is why the Governor was commended.

He also said that the program of medical support and provision of medicines for free ‘Na Kaura Medies’ will reach not fewer than 10,000 people across the 20 LGAs.

Dr Umar further said that the Doctors will examine the patients and those with eye issues and they will work on them immediately, and also during the outreach, they will test for diabetes, HIV/AIDS, liver disease and others.





He then called on the community to benefit from the program in Zaki local government area to get set to be treated.

