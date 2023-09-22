Considering the fact that the removal of the fuel subsidy has brought untold hardship on all Nigerians irrespective of ethno-religious and political differences, Bauchi State Government on Friday, presented food items as palliation to members of the opposition in the State.

The members of All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and others were given the items as a demonstration of all inclusive governance by the PDP led administration.

The development is in line with the promise of the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir to give the opposition political parties their quota of palliative items which he said belong to all Nigerians.

The items were presented to mostly youth members of the opposition political parties across the state.

The state Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Hajara Yakubu Wanka, who presented the items on behalf of the Governor, said that the gesture was to ensure that all sectors of society benefitted from the gesture.

She said that the Governor has since directed the Committee to ensure that opposition political parties got their share of palliatives items.

She charged youth leaders of opposition political parties including the All Progressives Congress (APC), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP ) and others of ensuring that their youths benefited from the gesture.

Hajara Yakubu Wanka pledged to distribute all the palliative for people to benefit.

APC Youths Leader, Ibrahim Ago responded on behalf of the opposition political parties that received the items as he thanked Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohamed for the gesture and pledged to ensure the judicious distribution of the items.

He specifically praised the Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for including the opposition political parties in the palliative items without any difference, and prayed to Allah to reward him abundantly.