As the world prepares for the 2023 edition of World Tourism Day (WTD), the Edo State Government has taken steps to engage stakeholders in the state’s tourism sector to gather their input on the recently drafted Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy.

The policy is a document aimed at establishing guidelines and implementation strategies for the conservation and promotion of the state’s tangible and intangible heritage materials, aligning with efforts to position the state as a tourist destination of choice.

In a statement endorsed by the Edo State Commissioner for Arts, Culture, and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, the state government revealed its intentions to participate in this year’s WTD, which is scheduled for September 27.

According to Malaka, “World Tourism Day is a day set aside by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) to raise awareness about the importance of tourism and its social, cultural, and economic values to mankind.

“The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Tourism and Green Investment,’ emphasising the vital need for investment in building a tourism sector that delivers for people and the planet.

Tourism is a positive force of nature that helps connect our heritage, historicity, and the present. It connects cultures and civilisations and unites humanity into a common narrative of origins and experiences.’’

The Commissioner further stated that activities to mark the occasion would take place at the Ogba Zoological Garden on Wednesday, September 27, with a major focus on unveiling the Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy.

She noted, ‘‘It will feature stakeholders’ input on the recently drafted Edo State Heritage Promotion and Protection Policy, guided tours, workshops, and some of the milestones achieved by the state government in the tourism space.

“This policy places a strong emphasis on the preservation, conservation, and maintenance of our heritage sites and intangible heritage that is consistent with this year’s theme of green investment.”

The statement encouraged participants and stakeholders in the sector to suggest ideas that would promote sustainable tourism practices through environmentally friendly initiatives.

