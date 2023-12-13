Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to facilitating the effective administration and dispensation of justice.

The Governor also stressed that his administration will continue to give the justice sector and the judiciary as a whole the attention it deserves to ensure the effective and efficient administration of justice.

Bala Mohammed was speaking at the ceremony for the commencement of the new legal year for 2023/2024 held at the High Court of Bauchi State Complex on Wednesday.

The governor also said that since taking office in 2019, his administration has been giving the administration of justice in the state the attention it deserves, considering that it is the last resort of the common man.

Bala Mohammed further stated that all judges will soon return home with their new official vehicles, in line with other ongoing reforms to ensure their activities’ success.

In order to facilitate the effective administration of justice, he approved the laws on the administration of criminal justice, the Penal Code, and the law on combating gender-based violence.

He also approved the provision of vehicles for the Four newly appointed Judges of the High Court and four lay judges.

According to the governor, this is in addition to numerous reforms, including the rehabilitation of structures, among others, and judges should help the state prevent delays in sustainable growth and development issues.

He said that despite the lack of funds, the delay in justice is a denial of justice, and efforts must be made to ensure that justice is effectively administered for development to continue.

Bala Mohammed appreciated the performance of the state judiciary in handling both civil and criminal cases and assured that his administration would provide more support in areas of infrastructure and logistics for the judiciary to perform optimally.

While congratulating the judiciary on the occasion of the 2023/2024 Legal Year, Bala Mohammed emphasized the need to sustain the existing harmonious relationship among all the arms of government to secure the state against criminal elements.

The State Attorney General and Justice Commissioner, Hassan Yacoub, congratulated Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for his support to revitalize the Ministry of Justice to enable it to meet the people’s demand for justice.

He informed the gathering that the government had paid the practice fees for all lawyers affiliated with the ministry, provided modern laptops, and approved hiring twenty lawyers for the state, congratulating Governor Bala Mohammed for his support.

The Chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association, Bauchi State Branch, Dr Ibrahim Danjuma, appreciated the friendly working relationship between the state government and its members, stating that the new legal year should help draw new boundaries for the judiciary in the state according to the law.

He requested that the appointment of judges be based on merit and competence to enable the state to succeed in future tasks.

The Chief Judge of the State, Justice Rabi Talatu Umar, said that the Legal Year ceremony usually gives judges an opportunity to reflect and take responsibility for all court proceedings for continuous development.

She expressed appreciation to Governor Bala Mohammed for his support of the judges and justice systems in the state, stating that the judiciary would continue to support the administration to enable it to succeed.

Rabi Talatu Umar indicated a strong commitment to initiating a multi-door courthouse process that would provide an alternative way for dispute resolution, admonishing the public on the imperative of being less involved in filing unnecessary litigation.

Justice Rabi Talatu Umar expressed concern about the growing number of cases being filed at the Magistrate, Shari’a, and High courts of Justice, stressing the need for out-of-court settlement of disputes that are overstretching human and material resources.

She also urged lawyers, police, and personnel of correctional centres to assist the court in the smooth dispensation of justice through judicious case management devoid of technicalities and unnecessary delay.

