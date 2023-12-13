The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Amuwo-Odofin Constituency 2 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Rauf Age-Suleiman, has taken his oath of office.

Age-Suleiman took the oath on Wednesday before Speaker Mudashiru Obasa and other lawmakers just before the presentation of the 2024 budget by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

With this oath, he replaces the Olukayode Doherty of the Labour Party who was recently sacked by the Court of Appeal.

Speaker Obasa, while welcoming him, urged the lawmaker to cooperate with his colleagues and constantly remember those who he represents.

Obasa also congratulated the governor, the APC and the people of Amuwo-Odofin saying that with the oath of office, the ruling party now has 39 members in the House.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

GSK/P&G exit: Why investors are leaving Nigeria — Atedo Peterside

Founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Atedo Peterside has revealed cogent reasons investors are running away from…

How my client raped me during ritual at his house — Female traditional healer

A 26-year-old South African female traditional healer has narrated her horrifying experience of being allegedly raped by…

Naira falls to N1,099/$, closes gap to parallel market value

The official foreign exchange (FX) market on Friday oscillated downwards, thereby shrinking the gap/spread between the official and…

RIVERS CRISIS: Wike’s loyalists restrategise, insist on Fubara’s impeachment

IN spite of the intervention of President Bola Tinubu in the face-off between Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers State and his predecessor, Mr Nyesom Wike, there are…

Why the north suddenly cares about northern lives

It should be made clear from the outset that I am overwrought with immense grief by the heartbreaking but…

Naked Olympics: Sporty naturists take to the beach in Rio to compete at the Naked Olympics

A group of brave nudists are competing in Rio’s NAKED Olympics every weekend, in a stripped back version of…