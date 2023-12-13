It is the season of harmattan!

The Harmattan season is known for cold, dry, and dusty air. The surroundings are usually dusty with the outbreak of Flu and dry skin, which leads to cracked skin. Most people experience coughs & sore throat which is due to the dry, dusty air inhaled from their surroundings. Dry skin and broken lips are common during the harmattan season.

Here are ten life-saving tips to help cope with this season:

1. Drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration

2. Wash your eyes regularly to avoid red eyes, which is common in during harmattan

3. Cover your nose and your mouth with a mask or towel when it is dusty

4. Avoid or reduce outdoor activities, especially if you have allergies

5. Wear clothes that keep your body warm

6. Go to the clinic if you have red, itchy, and watery eyes.

7. Get medical help if you have running, itchy, sneezing, and stuffy nose

8. Keep the doors and windows closed

9. Always use moisturizers to prevent dry skin and dry palms

10. Use lip balm to prevent cracked lips

This season can trigger asthma and allergies. Asthmatic patients should always keep the inhaler handy and avoid dust as much as possible.

This dry, cold, dusty season triggers sickle cell disease (SCD) as well. Patients should drink plenty of water and avoid outdoor activities as much as possible. During cold weather, the oxygen content of the blood might be reduced, which can trigger attacks in sickle cell anaemia patients.

So, it is advisable to keep warm and wear layers of clothing. Also, the very cold weather can predispose children and the elderly to hypothermia. So, closer care and warmth should be provided to these age groups.

Also, Foods like beans, carrots, tomatoes and peas with anti-oxidants and omega-3 fatty acids, e.g. salmon, help to repair damaged cells and contribute to moisturized and glowing skin

Doing all these will go a long way toward helping you stay healthy this Harmattan season.

