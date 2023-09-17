Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has announced that henceforth, he will be giving out his monthly salary for the time being to fight against activities of bandits in the two districts that make up Duguri land, his hometown in Alkaleri local government area of the state.

The Governor made the declaration on Saturday evening when he paid a sympathy visit to the 37 people rescued from bandits in Duguri District.

Bala Mohammed said that, “With this, I have pledged my salary and allowance to my hometown for the time being for the use of all the vigilante members and other security operatives in the area in fighting against the bandits. Monthly, I will be giving the sum of N2 million to the two Districts.”

He further explained; “We are going to give the money, N10 million to about 200 vigilante members and security agencies that went, risked their lives and rescued these people. Even the rescuers are not forgotten, I give them N2 million.”

The Governor also announced the donation of 50 motorcycles to complement the local vigilantes and other security operatives in the area fighting insecurity in his country home of Duguri.

He however said jokingly that,”I am making the donation of my salary, not because I am rich but because for the time I will be the Governor, the State must provide for all my needs, so I can afford to give the salary. Don’t say you will do like me. But you can do other things to support the fight against insecurity.”

Bala Mohammed also commended the concerted efforts of the Police, the Civil Defence Corps, the SSS and the Army for the manner they acted in rescuing the 37 kidnapped victims.

“They did it in a manner that is required within the best of professional or Community engagement, all the kidnapped victims have been rescued except one that was shot and I was told that he is also okay”, the Governor stated.

The Governor said Ten of the bandits were killed by the security operatives after putting up so much resistance just as he praised the gallantry of the residents, who through the local vigilantes assisted the security operatives in the battle.

He commended the Commissioner of Police and Heads of other security agencies in the State for giving his Government the needed cooperation and support and for being transparent in their engagements.

The Governor then warned traditional rulers and other stakeholders to avoid conspiracy and compromise, observing that the bandits seem to have fertile ground in the area.





According to him, “These bandits are coming in and sometimes they have fertile ground from people that are around. We are working with the security agencies to bring CIDs who would be going into the villages to find out those people that are conniving with the bandits because they are worse than the bandits.”

He also warned that anyone found compromising or caught assisting the bandits will be treated and given the worst punishment than them.

“We are not going to allow anybody to come and drive us away from our ancestral land and other preoccupations, we would rather sacrifice our lives to ensure that we protect ourselves, and this is what is called Community engagement or policing”, he said.

The Governor while thanking all the security operatives for the efforts, enjoined the rescued persons and the rest of the residents to continue to cooperate with the government and the security agencies by giving useful information that will help in the war against criminals.

According to him, despite being in the opposition party, his administration believes so much in the power of the federal government which has almost all the security apparatus.

He stressed that, “Without these people your son the governor is nothing, he must be seen with the police, with the Army, with the SSS and the Civil Defence because they are the signs of authority.”

“Of course, our hunters are there, you don’t have the obligation to take laws in your hands but certainly we thank our security agencies for their cooperation”, he said.

The Governor then enjoined his Commissioners and other cabinet members to establish Community policing in their respective areas, saying that all hands must be on deck to fight criminality.

Bala Mohammed vowed that though the issue of insecurity seems overwhelming the state for now, he will not go down without fighting it to a standstill because he will not just surrender to the bandits.

The Governor stressed that the primary function of governance is providing security of lives and property to all citizens which he swore to protect and promote.

He then assured people of the state that his administration will continue to do everything that will promote peace and peaceful co-existence among the people as well as ensure that they are free from any form of insecurity and armed banditry.

Recall that Alkaleri LGA is one of 3 LGAs of Bauchi State that is overwhelmed by acts of banditry, kidnapping activities for ransom and other forms of criminality. Others are Ningi and Toro LGAs.

