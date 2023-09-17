As the Bauchi State Gubernatorial Election Petition Tribunal sets to deliver its judgment on Wednesday, 20th September, State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, has declared that all forms of celebrations and rallies by political party supporters for or against winners/losers must not infringe on the rights of others.

The Command through a press statement on Sunday signed by the PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili, stated that “Moreover, the ecstatic supporters must comport themselves in line with the provisions of the law; blockage of roads, fireworks, and inciting utterances would not be condoned.”

The Command warned that it will not shilly-shally deal with any person(s) or group(s) who violate the order or deliberately cause the breakdown of law and order in whatever manner.

“Those in violation will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law as security agencies have been deployed strategically and directed to ensure full enforcement.

“Against the milieu of this development, the Commissioner of Police, Bauchi State Command, CP Auwal Musa Muhammad urges members of the public to cooperate with the security agencies as many Police operatives will be seen at strategic areas, routes, and communities to suppress the antics and criminal act of underworld personalities,” The statement further read.

The CP also encouraged the public not to be tight-lipped in providing useful information that will aid the security agencies to effectively maintain the serenity and ensure the protection of lives and property in the State.

However, the CP warned Officers and men of the Command to be civil, professional, and humane in the course of discharging their duties, equally ordered regular patrols, stop and search, raids, and show of force by tactical commanders to clamp down all nooks and crannies of criminal hideout within and outside of the state.

