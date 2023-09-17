Forty days after the public announcement of the death of the late Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, the church has announced that his son, Pastor Jimmy Odukoya, will be ordained in his stead on September 30, 2023.

The Church Board of Trustees made this announcement on Sunday, during the Church Service, noting that Pastor Taiwo Odukoya confirmed the succession plan to three different people on the Board before his passing.

Jimmy’s new position in the church has received the blessing of the Church’s BoT, and Bishop Mike Okonkwo, the spiritual mentor of the late Odukoya, will formally take place on the 30th of September.

Jimmy Odukoya is the first son of the late Pastor Taiwo and Bimbo Odukoya. Jimmy Odukoya is a Nigerian actor. He played the role of Oba Ade in the 2022 movie The Woman King alongside Viola Davis and John Boyega. Jimmy got his education at Oral Roberts University, in the United States. His sister, Tolu Tolu Odukoya Ijogun, is the new associate Pastor of the Church.

