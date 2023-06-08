In fulfilment of its promise to the Daben Kasa community in Ganjuwa LGA, the Bauchi State Government has completed the construction of a block of classrooms and an office within three weeks.

This project is part of the Education Development Initiative undertaken by Governor Sen Bala Mohammed’s PDP administration, with over fifteen similar projects already completed or ongoing across the Local Government Area.

During the handover ceremony of the newly constructed facilities to the community, Malam Ibrahim Shehu, the Village Head of Daben Kasa, expressed his delight and surprise at the development.

He emphasized that the construction of the classrooms would encourage more pupils to enrol in the school. Shehu also pledged to educate the community on the importance of taking ownership of the project and protecting it from vandalism.

Musa Muhammad Mante, the Head Master of the School, highlighted the challenging conditions that existed before the construction of the classrooms. He revealed that the students had been studying under a tree and called on the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to provide additional teachers and instructional materials.

Faruq M.D Umar, the Project Supervisor, outlined the scope of the work, which included the construction of teachers’ and headmasters’ offices, as well as the provision of furniture for both staff and students.

He commended the contracting firm, Sams Engineering Limited, for also constructing a borehole as part of its corporate social responsibility. Umar assured strict adherence to contract specifications in all the ongoing projects.

Members of the community expressed their gratitude to the Governor for swiftly fulfilling his promise within a short period. They also appealed for further government intervention to improve the community’s overall status.

The completion of the classrooms in Daben Kasa signifies the Bauchi State Government’s commitment to improving educational infrastructure and providing better learning environments for students in various communities.

