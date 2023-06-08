The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, June 6, inaugurated the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

Endowed with powers to legislate for the state as well as privileges and immunities to enable it exercise these powers without hindrance, the Lagos State House of Assembly is situated right inside Lagos State Government Secretariat at Alausa in Ikeja Central Business District.

There have been nine different Houses of Assembly in the State. The first one was inaugurated on October 2, 1979.

The House of Assembly is made up of forty Honourable Members elected to represent their constituencies for a period of four (4) years.

The present speaker of the 10th Assembly is Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa.

The purpose of the House of Assembly is to “provide information on the scope of responsibilities, services and commitment for the entire people of Lagos”.

Here is the list of the 40 elected members of the 10th Lagos Assembly as compiled by TRIBUNE ONLINE:

1 Rt. Hon. Mudashiru A. Obasa – Agege 01 (APC)

2 Hon. Jubreel Abdulkareem – Agege 02 (APC)

3 Hon. Olumoh Saad Lukman – Ajeromiifelodun 01 (APC)

4 Hon. Akanbi Oluwa – Ajeromiifelodun 02 (APC)

5 Hon. Jimoh Orelope– Alimosho 01 (APC)

6 Hon. Kehinde O. Joseph – Alimosho 02 (APC)

7 Hon. Foluke Osafile – Amuwo Odofin 01 (LP)

8 Hon. Tunde Fashina Amuwo Odofin 02 (LP)

9 Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda – Apapa 01 (APC

10 Hon Aina Lawal – Apapa 02 (APC)

11 Hon. Solomon Bonus – Badagry 01 (APC)

12 Hon. (Engr.) Setonji David Samuel – Badagry 02 (APC)

13 Hon. Tobun Abiodun – Epe 01 (APC)

14 Hon. Sylvester O. Ogunkelu – Epe 02 (APC)

15 Hon. Noheem Adams – Eti Osa 01 (APC)

16 Hon. (Engr.) Yishawu Olusegun Gbolahan – Eti Osa 02 (APC)

17 Hon. Fatai Oluwa – Ibeju Lekki 01 (APC)

18 Hon. Oladele Ajayi – Ibeju Lekki 02 (APC)

19 Hon. Adedeji Temitope A. – Ifako Ijaiye 01 (APC)

20 Hon. Emmanuel Olotu – Ifako Ijaiye 02 (APC)

21 Hon. Adeseyi Lawal – Ikeja 01 (APC)

22 Hon. Kasunmu Adedamola – Ikeja 02 (APC)

23 Hon. Gbolahan Ogunleye – Ikorodu 01 (APC)

24 Hon. Moshood Aro – Ikorodu 02 (APC)

25 Hon. Sanni Ganiyu B. – Kosofe 01 (APC)

26 Hon. Saheed Femi – Kosofe 02 (APC)

27 Hon Olumegbon Lawal – Lagos Island 01 (APC)

28 Hon. Olanrewaju S. Afinni – Lagos Island 02 (APC)

29 Hon Owolabi Ibrahim A. – Lagos Mainland 01 (APC)

30 Hon. Rasheed Shabi – Lagos Mainland 02 (APC)

31 Hon Akinsanya A. Nureni – Mushin 01 (APC)

32 Hon. Olayinka Kazeem – Mushin 02 (APC)

33 Hon. Olusegun Ege – Ojo 01 (APC)

34 Hon. Tijani Suraju O. – Ojo 02 (APC)

35 Hon. Oladapo Ajomale – Oshodi01 Isolo 01 (APC)

36 Hon. Stephen Ogundipe – Oshodi01 Isolo 02 (APC)

37 Hon. Rotimi Olowo – Somolu 01 (APC)

38 Hon. Abiru Rotimi Lateef – Somolu 02 (APC)

39 Hon. Elliot Desmond O. – Surulere 01 (APC)

40 Hon. (Mrs.) Sangodara Mosunmola Rotimi – Surulere 02 (APC)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE