Provost, College of Medicine, University of Ibadan, Professor Yinka Omigbodun says the College partnering with Eleta Eye Institute will ensure better eye care services, training and research in the country.

Professor Omigbodun, who spoke during a courtesy visit by the College of Medicine management team to Eleta Eye Institute, said the collaboration is intended to ensure the growth, progress and development of both institutions.

According to her, “we are looking out for how we can partner with thriving institutions like Eleta Eye institute for growth, progress and development. I don’t see why our medical students cannot rotate through Eleta Eye institute to come and learn.

“We need to look for opportunities beyond what we have at the University College Hospital; there is a lot to learn and we need to reach out more to the community. There is a lot of power, influence when we come together. We are also interested in venturing into and partnering with the institute on artificial intelligence and research funding.

“We are ready to develop MoU with you and draw up a map going ahead because we are thinking ahead; we want to remain as the best in Nigeria”

Professor Omigbidun said the Federal government’s Treasury Single Account (TSA), had greatly affected access to funds for research and called for proper costing of medical education in order that it could be adequately funded.

Responding, chairman, Eleta Eye Foundation, Dr Gboyega Ajayi, said that turning the table around at the College of Medicine will both require money, natural and human resources to get the job done.

Ajayi said the college needs to go into innovative apps and programmes to raise funds for its running as funds from the Federal government is difficult because the number of universities in the country keeps increasing.

He asked that researchers at the college should build their international relationships to drive funds to the college even as the college seeks corporate organizations and the college’s alumni support for its different projects and sustenance.

According to him, “collaboration does not mean that one person is superior to another, it means using your advantage, adding it to mine and there is a lot of money coming in for everyone.”