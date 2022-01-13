Bauchi gov approves employment of over 1,000 pre-service medical students, veterinary students

Worried by the dearth of medical personnel to work effectively in its health facilities across the state, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has given approval for the revalidation of employment of 1,061 pre-service medical students into the state main Service.

The approval of the Governor was contained in a statement issued Wednesday by the State Head of Civil Service, Alhaji Yahuza Adamu Haruna stating that the true position of the pre-service medical students should be ascertained before the appointment letters would be issued to them.

According to the statement, the HoS stated that this is part of the state government’s efforts at improving the Health Sector from the grassroots levels and human capital investment in the sector.

In the same vein, the Governor has directed for the verification of the Veterinary students of the Ministry of Agriculture for proper placement into the state main civil service.

Alh Yahuza Adamu stated that this is part of a deliberate attempt designed by the present administration in the state to provide job opportunities to the youths in the state.

He then commended the State Governor for his support to the Civil Service and calls on the Civil Servants to reciprocate the kind gesture through dedication and hard work.

