Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped

An air of apprehension has gripped staff and students of the Plateau State Polytechnic Barakin-Ladi following the abduction of three female students of the institution on Wednesday.

Plateau state in recent times has been under the siege of kidnappers who have been terrorising different parts of the state. It would be recalled that a traditional ruler, People’s Democratic Party chieftain Hon Kemi Nshe and Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Universities Dr Monday Hassan were recently kidnapped and later rescued.

Likewise, the wife of the Deputy Chief of Staff to the State Deputy Governor and a medical doctor were kidnapped this week and later released by the abductors.

A source close to the Polytechnic told Nigerian Tribune that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons stormed a private hostel christened ” Plateau Embassy” at about 7:45 pm on Wednesday night and kidnapped three female students.

It learnt that the bandits terrorised the immediate environment and the academic community with sporadic gunshots before they finally settled to abduct three female students.

Meanwhile, Plateau Police Command in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba has confirmed the abduction of three students adding that it happened in Ban village which shares a fence with the State Polytechnic.

“The Plateau State Police Command is aware of the kidnap incident in Ban Village behind Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang on the 12/01/2022 at about 20:05hrs where three persons were abducted.

“Immediately the report was received, a team of Policemen of the Command and OPSH raced to the scene where one suspect was arrested”

He said efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims and arrest other perpetrators of the act.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped Three female students of Plateau State Polytechnic kidnapped.