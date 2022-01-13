Akeredolu promises to dualise Akungba/Ikare-Akoko road

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed his administration readiness to commence the dualisation of Ikare – Okerigbo/ Akungba Akoko in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

Akeredolu who stated this during the visit of the traditional ruler of Akungba Akoko, the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Isaac Sunday Adeyeye to his office in Akure, said the design for road is ready, saying the road construction was captured in the 2022 budget.

Akeredolu appreciated the monarch for appreciating his administration’s efforts on security, Infrastructural development among others.

He emphasized that his government will continue to deliver dividends of good governance to the people of the state.

Earlier, the Alale of Akungba Akoko, Oba Sunday Adeyeye commended the governor for the tremendous roles played in the development of Akungba Akoko.

“We are happy with all you have done and still doing. We are the community people with a common bond, with a common destiny and we are here today to express our sincere appreciation to our governor for the roles he has been playing, the roles he is still paying in the affairs of Akungba community. During our trying period, when we had accidents, the Governor stood by us, he was very prompt.

“He didn’t only come to commiserate with us, he also assisted the bereaved family. We are here specifically to come and say another big thank you to Mr Governor for appointing two of our prominent sons into government.

“The appointment of Gboyega Adefarati and Vice-Chancellor of Olusegun Agagu University Of Science and Technology, OAUSTECH, Okitipupa, Professor Temi Ologunorisa.

“Here, we have seen that history has repeated itself. The late sage, Pa. Ajasin from Owo, appointed Pa Adefarati into that office. History has repeated itself, Aketi the great, has appointed Adegboyega into the ministry of Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… Akeredolu promises to dualise Akungba/Ikare-Akoko road Akeredolu promises to dualise Akungba/Ikare-Akoko road Akeredolu promises to dualise Akungba/Ikare-Akoko road Akeredolu promises to dualise Akungba/Ikare-Akoko road.