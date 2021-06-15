Bauchi gov appoints Ibrahim Kashim as new SSG

Barely 24 hours after appointing a new Chief of Staff, Government House in his gradual process of reconstitution of his new-look cabinet which he said will be made up of mainly politicians, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has approved the appointment of another technocrat, Barrister Ibrahim Kashim as the new Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG).

The appointment was announced by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mukhtar Gidado in a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the statement, Barrister Ibrahim Muhammad Kashim holds a LL. B, BL, LLM and Masters in business Administration and various Postgraduate certificates in management, administration and economic reform and divestiture from many Institutions in the United Kingdom and the United States.

He hails from the Bauchi Local Government Area of the state, he is a Legal Practitioner, a former Lecturer at Dan Fodio University Sokoto, a public servant and a policy expert.

He retired in 2015 as a director in the presidency in the Bureau for Public Enterprises office where he headed various departments and acted as the Director-General of the bureau.

Upon retirement, Barrister Kashim ran a Consultancy Outfit, Kauthar Resources Nig. Ltd and had consulted for various transport sector committees of both chambers of the National Assembly, House Committee on Commercialisation and Privatisation and the Nigerian Shippers’ Council.

He is a registered member of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), a non-profit, non–partisan private sector-led think tank with a mandate to promote and champion the reform of the Nigerian economy into an open, globally competitive economy.

In 2020 Barrister Kashim was appointed as the Pioneer Director General, Bauchi State Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms, an agency set up pursuant to the current Government of Bala Mohammed’s resolve to reform, restructure and grow the economy of the state.

During which period he served in various committees and initiated many reforms program in the state and until his appointment, he was the immediate past Director-General, Bureau for Privatisation and Economic Reforms. The appointment takes immediate effect.

The appointment came to many as a surprise because a few days ago, the Governor had promised to bring in politicians who will assist him deliver his administration’s plans of rapid development of the state having declared that most of the former members of the cabinet are not politicians.

With the new appointment of a new SSG from the same district with the Governor, for now, the Central district has been left out of the political leadership of the state though it was said that two former SSGs from the area, Muhammadu Nadada Umar and Ibrahim Ahmed Dandija turned down the offer when contacted.

