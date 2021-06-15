AFN re-elects Gusau president in Kebbi

The Athletics Federal of Nigeria (AFN) on Monday has elected Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau as the president of the Federation in an election that took place in Birnin-Kebbi, the Kebbi State capital.

The election which was connected and witnessed by the immediate past Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalong and South-Sudan President of Athletic Federation, General Samir khasmir Lako also have Sunday Adeleye and Nneka Ik em Anibieze elected as first and second Vice-President of the Federation respectively.

The Chairman of the electoral committed, Mr Jam-Bright Sumonu while addressing delegates from all the zones in the Country disclosed that out of the 44 delegates, 22 were present with two contestants for the position of President and three contestants for the position of first and second Vice-President as well.

While declining the winners of the election, Mr Sunmanu stated that Dr Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau poled 20 votes to defeat two other contestants, while Sunday Adeleye polled 15 votes to beat his close rival, as the first Vice-President, while Nkem Anibueze won as the second Vice President.

“I hereby declared Ibrahim Shehu-Gusau as the elected President and Sunday Adeleye and Nkem Azubuike as first and second Vice-President electric,” Sunmonu said.

In his acceptance speech, the Federation President-elect, Ibrahim-Gusau promised to work hard to uplift the Federal fortune, takes care of Athletes’ welfare, getting the best results in olympic and other international competitions.

