BREAKING: Oyo State evacuates beggars to Akinyele resettlement centre

Oyo State evacuates beggars to Akinyele resettlement centre

The government of Oyo State has commenced the evacuation of beggars from the shanties on Jemibewon Road, Sabo area of  Ibadan to the newly built Akinyele Resettlement Centre.

The evacuation process, which started months ago, according to Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, formally commenced at 7 a.m. on Tuesday following a tour of the new site by Arewa community leaders and representatives of the beggars on Saturday.

The State’s Commissioner for Environment, Idowu Oyeleke, who led the first set of evacuees to Akinyele, said that the new site is fitted with social amenities including schools, hospitals, and recreation centres.

A statement by Mr Adisa named other ministries involved in the exercise to include Women Affairs and Social Inclusion, Information, Culture and Tourism, Local and Chieftaincy Matters as well as the Office of the Executive Secretary, Oyo State Security Trust Fund, headed by  CP Fatai Owoseni, rtd, who is equally the Special Adviser on Security Matters to the governor.

At 8 a.m. on Tuesday, three fully loaded Pacessetter buses had left Jemibewon road for Akinyele, while others were being loaded.

More details later.

 

